Why Tabu never used her father's surname

Her dad was a Pakistani actor

Tabu's dad, Jamal Ali Hashmi, was a Pakistani actor who started a new family after the divorce. Her mom taught at school while her grandparents were professors—so books and learning were always around.

Since she hardly remembers her father, she used "Fatima" as her school surname instead of Hashmi.

Fun fact: legendary actor Dev Anand nicknamed her "Tabu" when he cast her in Hum Naujawan. She had earlier had a small role at age 11 in Bazaar.