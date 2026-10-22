'Koffee With Karan': Why Vijay-Rashmika kept cameras away from wedding
What's the story
Vijay Deverakonda recently revealed why he chose to keep cameras away from his wedding with Rashmika Mandanna. Speaking on Koffee With Karan Season 9, he said he wanted to be fully present with his loved ones without feeling conscious of being filmed. "You could just be in it," he added.
Wedding privacy
'First of all, nobody had phones...'
Deverakonda was adamant about preserving his personal space during the wedding.
He said, "First of all, nobody had phones. So everyone was present, and the team that was shooting the wedding, I was like, nobody talk to me."
"Don't come and say, 'Sir, I need to see you. Sir, can you turn this way?' I don't want to see anyone on stage other than my friends and family."
Crew conduct
'You were amongst friends and family'
Deverakonda further explained that a small crew was tasked with filming the wedding, and they respected the couple's privacy.
"So I think you felt... like you were amongst friends and family and doing your thing, and you didn't feel watched, and you didn't feel conscious about anything."
The actor also spoke about his friendship with Karan Johar during the episode.
Meanwhile, the couple tied the knot in February 2026 in Udaipur, Rajasthan.