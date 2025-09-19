Will Ferrell's best comedies you haven't seen

Will Ferrell, the king of comedy, has given us some unforgettable performances that make us laugh out loud. While most of us know the popular ones, there are a few hidden gems in his filmography that deserve more attention. These lesser-known films show Ferrell's range and ability to make any situation funny. Here are five of his best comedies you may have missed.

#1 'Stranger than fiction' - A unique twist In this 2006 film, Ferrell plays Harold Crick, an IRS agent whose life is turned upside down when he finds out he's the main character in a novel. The movie mixes elements of drama and comedy as Harold tries to figure out how to change his fate. Ferrell's performance is both funny and touching, giving a unique twist to the usual storytelling.

#2 'The Other Guys' - Buddy cop comedy This 2010 film stars Ferrell as Detective Allen Gamble, who teams up with Mark Wahlberg's character for an investigation gone hilariously wrong. The film parodies buddy cop movies with its witty dialogue and absurd situations. Ferrell's chemistry with Wahlberg makes for some unforgettable moments that keep you laughing throughout.

#3 'Bewitched' - A magical romance In this 2005 film, Ferrell plays Jack Wyatt, an actor who casts a real witch (Nicole Kidman) in a remake of the classic TV series Bewitched. The movie mixes romance and fantasy with comedy as Jack struggles with his new co-star's magical abilities. Ferrell's comedic timing shines through in this light-hearted take on love and magic.

#4 'Kicking & Screaming' - Sports comedy In this 2005 sports comedy, Ferrell plays Phil Weston, a mild-mannered man who becomes an overzealous soccer coach when he takes over his son's team. The film explores themes of competition and parenting with humor as Phil goes from being laid-back to overly competitive. Ferrell's performance is both relatable and hilarious as he navigates the challenges of coaching kids.