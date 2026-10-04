Yami urges media not to 'alter' her images with AI
What's the story
Bollywood actor Yami Gautam Dhar has urged the media not to use artificial intelligence (AI) to alter or enhance her photographs from public appearances. The request comes amid growing concerns over the misuse of AI in creating fake content. In a recent social media post, the actor stressed that images and videos from her public appearances should remain unaltered.
Background
'Should not be done without knowledge and consent'
Gautam Dhar wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "A sincere request to the media. Please refrain from using AI to alter or enhance my photographs from public appearances. Kindly use images in original form."
"Altering or manipulating an individual's image or likeness using AI should not be done without their knowledge and consent."
Her request comes after a morphed video clip from the Chuttamalle song from Jr NTR's Devara reached social media.
Career update
Upcoming project of the actor
Gautam Dhar will next be seen in the family entertainer Nayyi Navelli.
Speaking about her character Mohini, she earlier said, "What drew me to Mohini is that she is never quite what you expect. There's a warmth and familiarity to her, but also a mystery that slowly reveals itself."
The film will release on October 16.
It is directed by Balaji Mohan.