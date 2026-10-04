Yami urges media not to 'alter' her images with AI

Gautam Dhar wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "A sincere request to the media. Please refrain from using AI to alter or enhance my photographs from public appearances. Kindly use images in original form."

"Altering or manipulating an individual's image or likeness using AI should not be done without their knowledge and consent."

Her request comes after a morphed video clip from the Chuttamalle song from Jr NTR's Devara reached social media.