Yash, PS Mithran to collaborate on adventure film?
What's the story
Kannada superstar Yash is reportedly in talks with Tamil filmmaker PS Mithran for an upcoming adventure film inspired by the Indiana Jones series. If the rumors are true, this project will mark a new genre for Yash. The script has already been narrated to him, and he has shown interest in the idea, reported 123Telugu.
Project details
When will the project begin?
Despite the major speculations, an official announcement about this collaboration is still awaited.
The project will reportedly go on floors once Yash wraps up his current commitments, including Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, where he plays Ravana.
After the massive failure of Toxic, this reported adventure film could offer Yash an interesting opportunity to explore new territory.
Director's success
Mithran's career and latest film
Mithran, known for his action-packed films, has previously directed Irumbu Thirai, Hero, and Sardar.
His latest directorial is the spy-action thriller Sardar 2, starring Karthi, Rajisha Vijayan, Balaji Sakthivel, and Aadhira Pandialakshmi.
It was released in September 2026 and received mixed reviews.