'Ramayana': Yash explains why makers highlighted ₹4,000 crore budget
What's the story
Yash, who plays Ravana in the upcoming film Ramayana, has defended the project's reported ₹4,000 crore budget. Speaking at a recent event in Bengaluru, he said that highlighting this figure helps convey the scale of Indian cinema to international audiences. He added that if they tell people abroad about a small-budget film, it may not get the importance it deserves.
Global perspective
'We need to show what we are capable of'
Yash said, "People have not let go of Namit Malhotra (producer) ever since he spoke about spending ₹4,000 crore on Ramayana. This is the problem in our country."
"When we go abroad to promote our films, if we tell people that we have made a small-budget film, they may not give it the importance it deserves."
"We have to confidently tell them how much we have invested. We need to showcase our country and what we are capable of."
Budget breakdown
Clarification on budget being for both parts of 'Ramayana'
Yash also clarified that the ₹4,000 crore figure is for both parts of Ramayana and not just the first installment.
The budget also covers release and promotional costs as the film is being made for a global audience.
"The figure he quoted is the collective budget. Let others try to pull you down, but I request you not to behave like the Britishers and follow a divide and rule approach."
Call for unity
Film set for November release
Yash further urged people to come together as a country and support the film.
"Let us focus on making this film successful. I request the people of Karnataka to watch it with their entire families."
The film is set for a worldwide release on November 5.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, it also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Sunny Deol, Sai Pallavi, and Ravi Dubey.