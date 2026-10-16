'Ramayana': Yash explains why makers highlighted ₹4,000 crore budget

Yash said, "People have not let go of Namit Malhotra (producer) ever since he spoke about spending ₹4,000 crore on Ramayana. This is the problem in our country."

"When we go abroad to promote our films, if we tell people that we have made a small-budget film, they may not give it the importance it deserves."

"We have to confidently tell them how much we have invested. We need to showcase our country and what we are capable of."