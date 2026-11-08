Yash's Ravana look in 'Ramayana' includes 6 to 7kg jewelry
Entertainment
Get ready for a bold new take on Ravana in the upcoming film Ramayana: Yash's look as the demon king is turning heads.
Costume designer Saniya Sardhariya has crafted an outfit loaded with 6 to 7kg of jewelry and detailed armor, making Ravana's presence truly unforgettable on screen.
Sardhariya details armor and 1.8kg crown
Sardhariya shared that she used structured armor and shoulder pads to show off Ravana's warrior side, while intricate metalwork with serpents and tridents highlights his devotion. The crown alone weighs almost 1.8kg!
The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.