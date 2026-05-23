Yogi's 'Bro code' paused, Mohan to focus on divorce issues Entertainment May 23, 2026

Director Karthik Yogi's film Bro Code, starring Ravi Mohan, has been put on hold after several shoot days.

Mohan recently told the press he wants to focus on personal and divorce-related issues before jumping back into acting, and won't take up new roles until things settle down.