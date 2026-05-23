Yogi's 'Bro code' paused, Mohan to focus on divorce issues
Entertainment
Director Karthik Yogi's film Bro Code, starring Ravi Mohan, has been put on hold after several shoot days.
Mohan recently told the press he wants to focus on personal and divorce-related issues before jumping back into acting, and won't take up new roles until things settle down.
Yogi plans new film with Ranganathan
With Bro Code paused, Yogi is now planning a fresh project with Pradeep Ranganathan of Love Today fame.
Instead of reusing the old script, he's crafting a new story that fits Ranganathan's fun vibe.
The possible collaboration is already getting people excited in the Tamil film scene.