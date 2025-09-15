Next Article
YouTuber Joe Sugg, dancer Dianne Buswell announce 1st pregnancy
Entertainment
Joe Sugg, the popular British YouTuber, and Dianne Buswell, pro dancer from Strictly Come Dancing, just shared that they're expecting their first child together.
The couple made the announcement on Instagram on September 15, 2025, with a sweet video hinting at their family growing in 2026.
They first met back in the show's 16th season and began their relationship after the show.
Zoe Sugg's reaction is everything
The announcement sparked lots of love from friends and fellow creators—Caspar Lee referenced a past video with Joe, while Tanya Burr sent her best wishes.
Joe's sister Zoe Sugg is especially excited to become an aunt again. With Zoe's daughters Ottilie and Novie already in the family mix, everyone's looking forward to this new addition arriving next year.