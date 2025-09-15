YouTuber Joe Sugg, dancer Dianne Buswell announce 1st pregnancy Entertainment Sep 15, 2025

Joe Sugg, the popular British YouTuber, and Dianne Buswell, pro dancer from Strictly Come Dancing, just shared that they're expecting their first child together.

The couple made the announcement on Instagram on September 15, 2025, with a sweet video hinting at their family growing in 2026.

They first met back in the show's 16th season and began their relationship after the show.