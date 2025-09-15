Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment gets extortion threats over movie reviews Entertainment Sep 15, 2025

Sajid Nadiadwala's production house, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE), says some people tried to extort money by threatening to post bad reviews about their movies. Baaghi 4 is currently running, but the threats were not limited to this film.

They've got recorded calls as proof and have asked authorities to step in. Advocate Ravi Suryawanshi, their legal advisor, signed off on the official statement.