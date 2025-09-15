Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment gets extortion threats over movie reviews
Sajid Nadiadwala's production house, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE), says some people tried to extort money by threatening to post bad reviews about their movies. Baaghi 4 is currently running, but the threats were not limited to this film.
They've got recorded calls as proof and have asked authorities to step in. Advocate Ravi Suryawanshi, their legal advisor, signed off on the official statement.
IFTPC has issued a warning regarding this trend
The Indian Film and Television Producers Council (IFTPC) and other major film bodies have warned about social media influencers demanding cash to avoid negative posts.
While they're all for honest opinions, they say these shady tactics hurt both reputations and business—and they want it stopped.
NGE has filed complaints to the authorities
NGE has now filed formal complaints with investigators, showing that Bollywood is getting serious about fighting digital extortion and protecting its creative work in today's online world.