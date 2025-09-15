Pakistan's 1st-ever dating reality show 'Lazawal Ishq' gets trailer

Show filmed in Turkey brings together 8 contestants

Filmed in Istanbul, the show brings together eight contestants with cameras recording every moment as they search for "eternal love."

But not everyone's cheering—some viewers are calling for a ban over cultural concerns, highlighting Pakistan's strict broadcast rules around on-screen intimacy.

Still, 'Lazawal Ishq' follows a growing trend of adapting international dating formats for local audiences, much like last year's 'Love Is Blind: Habibi.'