Next Article
Pakistan's 1st-ever dating reality show 'Lazawal Ishq' gets trailer
Entertainment
Pakistan is about to launch its first-ever reality dating show, 'Lazawal Ishq,' hosted by actor Ayesha Omar.
Taking cues from global hits like 'Love Island,' the show's trailer—featuring Omar on a yacht introducing the plush contestant villa—has already pulled in over 1.3 million views online.
Show filmed in Turkey brings together 8 contestants
Filmed in Istanbul, the show brings together eight contestants with cameras recording every moment as they search for "eternal love."
But not everyone's cheering—some viewers are calling for a ban over cultural concerns, highlighting Pakistan's strict broadcast rules around on-screen intimacy.
Still, 'Lazawal Ishq' follows a growing trend of adapting international dating formats for local audiences, much like last year's 'Love Is Blind: Habibi.'