'Love is Blind' S09 trailer: Denver singles brace for rollercoaster
Netflix just dropped the trailer for Love Is Blind Season 9, and this time, singles from Denver are stepping into the pods to find love—without ever seeing each other first.
The preview teases plenty of emotions as contestants open up about what love means to them and brace for some tough conversations.
Gaslighting, heartbreak, and tough conversations
Contestants describe love as "vulnerable," "fiery," "spontaneous," "passionate," "secure," and "crazy."
We meet Annie, a salon owner ready to get engaged fast, and Edmond, a realtor who asks, "You wanna have my babies?"
The trailer hints at personal differences over kids and backgrounds causing friction.
There are even accusations of gaslighting and heartbreak along the way.
One woman puts it plainly: "If you said 'I love you' to two separate people, that's not love."
When to watch the new season
The season kicks off Wednesday, October 1, with six episodes dropping at once. After that, the rest of the season will be released in batches leading up to the finale on October 22.
If you're into relationship drama with a twist (and some big wedding-day reveals), this season looks like one to watch.