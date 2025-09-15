Box office collection: 'The Bengal Files' struggles to stay afloat
Vivek Agnihotri's latest film, The Bengal Files, is a historical thriller drama and the final chapter in his Files trilogy (after The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files).
Released on September 5, 2025, it stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, and Darshan Kumar, but hasn't managed to draw big crowds.
'The Bengal Files' fails to impress at box office
The film opened with ₹1.75 crore but quickly lost steam, dropping to just ₹1.15 crore by its first Monday.
After 11 days, total earnings stand at about ₹14.25 crore in India, with Day 11 bringing in only ₹15 lakh.
Occupancy rates are low—just over 11% on Day 11—with afternoon shows peaking at around 18%.
Mumbai, NCR, and Chennai report low occupancy
Screenings have been cut across major cities: Mumbai had only 64 shows with a modest nine percent occupancy; NCR had under a hundred shows with similar turnout.
While Hyderabad and Chennai saw higher occupancy (32% and 24%), most other cities—including Pune, Bengaluru, Surat, Jaipur, and Lucknow—have also reduced showings due to limited demand.