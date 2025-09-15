Box office collection: 'The Bengal Files' struggles to stay afloat

'The Bengal Files' fails to impress at box office

The film opened with ₹1.75 crore but quickly lost steam, dropping to just ₹1.15 crore by its first Monday.

After 11 days, total earnings stand at about ₹14.25 crore in India, with Day 11 bringing in only ₹15 lakh.

Occupancy rates are low—just over 11% on Day 11—with afternoon shows peaking at around 18%.