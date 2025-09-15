'Andor' wins big at 2025 Emmys; 'Severance,' 'The Penguin' also shine
The 2025 Emmy Awards were a big win for sci-fi and drama fans. "Andor" wrapped up its run with several major awards, including Best Writing in a Drama for "Welcome to the Rebellion."
It also picked up Creative Arts Emmys for Production Design, Picture Editing, Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes, and Special Visual Effects—but missed out on Best Drama and Best Directing.
Other big winners of the night
"Severance" grabbed eight Emmys, with acting wins for Trammell Tillman and Britt Lower, plus wins for Title Design and Cinematography.
HBO's "The Penguin" saw Cristin Milioti win Lead Actress in a Limited Series/Anthology, alongside awards for Music Composition and both prosthetic and non-prosthetic Makeup for the episodes "Cent'anni" and "After Hours."
"The Last of Us" also made noise with a sound editing win—showing just how strong genre TV is right now.