Pawan Kalyan's 'OG' pre-sales cross $1.5 million; US premieres on Sept 24
Pawan Kalyan's much-awaited film OG is already making waves before its release, pulling in over $1.5 million from pre-sales and selling 52,000 tickets across North America as of September 15, 2025.
For fans, it's an exciting comeback moment for Kalyan after some recent setbacks.
'OG' gears up for a massive opening
With AMC cinemas about to open bookings, OG is expected to cross $2 million in advance sales soon.
The cast features Emraan Hashmi and Priyanka Mohanan alongside Kalyan, promising an on-screen showdown that's got fans hyped.
US premieres kick off on September 24, with the big theatrical release following on September 25.