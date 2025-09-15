Next Article
'Resident Evil' actor arrested for shooting woman during road rage
Entertainment
Ernest W. Heinz, known for his work in the Resident Evil franchise, was arrested on Thursday, September 11, in Galloway Township, New Jersey.
Police say he allegedly shot a woman named Arias-Galva in the face during a road rage incident; the victim is recovering in the hospital.
Charges against the actor
Heinz now faces multiple charges, including attempted homicide and aggravated assault with a firearm.
Officers tracked him down at his home after searching several locations, and instead of a mugshot, they released his professional headshot.