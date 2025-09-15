Jenna Ortega stuns in Givenchy at Emmy Awards 2025

Owen Cooper becomes youngest male winner; Hannah Einbinder calls for peace

The 77th Emmys celebrated major wins, with "The Pitt" taking Best Drama Series and "Adolescence" grabbing six trophies including Best Limited Series.

But it wasn't just about awards—Owen Cooper made history as the youngest male Emmy winner at 15, while stars like Hannah Einbinder ("Free Palestine"), Meg Stalter ("CEASEFIRE!" purse), and Javier Bardem (wearing a keffiyeh) used their moments to call for peace.