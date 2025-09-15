Jenna Ortega stuns in Givenchy at Emmy Awards 2025
Jenna Ortega turned heads at the Emmy Awards, stepping out in a jewel-encrusted Givenchy bra top and high-slit black skirt.
Her bold style made her one of the most talked-about stars on the red carpet.
Owen Cooper becomes youngest male winner; Hannah Einbinder calls for peace
The 77th Emmys celebrated major wins, with "The Pitt" taking Best Drama Series and "Adolescence" grabbing six trophies including Best Limited Series.
But it wasn't just about awards—Owen Cooper made history as the youngest male Emmy winner at 15, while stars like Hannah Einbinder ("Free Palestine"), Meg Stalter ("CEASEFIRE!" purse), and Javier Bardem (wearing a keffiyeh) used their moments to call for peace.
Nate Bargatze turns acceptance speeches into charity challenge
Beyond glitz and speeches, this year's Emmys saw celebs using their platforms to highlight humanitarian causes.
Host Nate Bargatze even turned acceptance speeches into a charity challenge, helping raise $350,000 for Boys & Girls Club—all while keeping things entertaining.