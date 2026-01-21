Yuzvendra Chahal, RJ Mahvash spark buzz after unfollowing each other
What's the story
Star Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and radio jockey cum influencer RJ Mahvash have sparked fresh buzz online after unfollowing each other on Instagram. This apparent break in friendship comes after months of persistent rumors linking the two romantically in the aftermath of Chahal's divorce from choreographer-reality TV star Dhanashree Verma. While neither has commented on the development yet, one can check that the pair no longer appears on each other's follower lists, naturally giving way to speculation.
Relationship rumors
Chahal-Mahvash's relationship has been a hot topic
Not long after Chahal's headline-grabbing split from Verma, he was frequently spotted together with Mahvash. Be it her cheering for Chahal at IPL matches to their reported lunch and dinner outings. Despite the growing chatter, both consistently maintained that they were simply friends.
Speculation response
Chahal addressed dating rumors, defended Mahvash
Earlier, while speaking with Raj Shamani, the cricketer addressed the speculation, saying, "It happened for the first time that I was seen with someone in public so people started speculating. We can't start crying - if people link us up then so be it." "She was called a house-breaker homewrecker and all sorts of bad names," the 34-year-old had even come out to defend the 28-year-old producer.
Clarification
'If you are seen with someone of the opposite gender...'
RJ Mahvash was even more curt with her response. In her Instagram Stories, she called the speculation "baseless," and wrote, "If you are seen with someone of the opposite gender does that automatically mean you're dating? I'm sorry what year is this? And how many people are you all dating then?" "I won't let any PR teams drag my name into this to protect someone else's image."
Divorce details
Verma had brought cheating allegations against Chahal
Meanwhile, during her Rise and Fall stint last year, Verma had commented on her separation from Chahal. "Even though I saw him changing I put my trust into him and the relationship. My problem is that I love giving too many chances to the people around me." She claimed Chahal cheated on her repeatedly. Later, the cricketer reacted to Verma's claims and told Hindustan Times, "I am a sportsperson and I do not cheat."