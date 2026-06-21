Zee network ratings down 64% in World Cup 2026 openers
Entertainment
The first three matches of FIFA World Cup 2026 saw Zee Network's TV ratings drop sharply, down 64% compared to the same stage in 2022.
Even though Zee aired games on seven channels to make them easier to catch, its late start with the broadcast rights seems to have kept a lot of viewers away at first.
World Cup draws and scoring milestones
On the pitch, there has already been plenty to talk about: Cape Verde made its debut by holding Spain to a draw, while Australia and Scotland notched wins. DR Congo also managed a draw against Portugal.
On the player front, Messi tied the all-time World Cup scoring record, Haaland scored twice in his first-ever World Cup game, and Mbappe became France's top scorer in tournament history.