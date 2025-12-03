Zee Entertainment launches 'Jodha Akbar' as standalone channel in France

Channel details

'Jodha Akbar' to connect French audience with Indian history

Amit Goenka, President International and Digital Businesses at Zee Entertainment, said in a statement that Jodha Akbar is one of the most acclaimed shows on Zee internationally. "To continue our legacy of building bridges between languages, cultures, and communities, we are bringing another partnership with Samsung TV Plus to experience the magic of Jodha Akbar as an exclusive single IP channel."