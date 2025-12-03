Zee Entertainment launches 'Jodha Akbar' as standalone channel in France
What's the story
Zee Entertainment UK has launched Jodha Akbar as a dedicated single IP channel in France. This move is part of Zee's strategy to expand its global reach and bring popular Indian content to international audiences. The historical drama, which has been a huge success on the existing Zee One channel in France, will now be available as a standalone channel.
Channel details
'Jodha Akbar' to connect French audience with Indian history
Amit Goenka, President International and Digital Businesses at Zee Entertainment, said in a statement that Jodha Akbar is one of the most acclaimed shows on Zee internationally. "To continue our legacy of building bridges between languages, cultures, and communities, we are bringing another partnership with Samsung TV Plus to experience the magic of Jodha Akbar as an exclusive single IP channel."
Streaming service
Samsung TV Plus expands its content with 'Jodha Akbar'
Samsung TV Plus, a free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service, will now host Jodha Akbar. The service offers hundreds of live channels and on-demand movies and shows across various genres including news, sports, and entertainment. Antoine Chotard, Country Lead France & MENA at Samsung TV Plus expressed excitement over the partnership with Zee to bring this iconic series to the French audience.