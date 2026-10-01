'Sumo Didi' review: Sincere but ineffective sports biopic
What's the story
The sports biopic Sumo Didi, out on ZEE5, captures the lesser-known story of Hetal Dave, India's first professional female sumo wrestler. Directed by Jayant Rohatgi, it was previously screened at the Tokyo International Film Festival and Palm Springs International Film Festival, among others. Starring Shriyam Bhagnani in the title role, it's a sincere but uneven drama that needed more spunk and deeper research.
Plot
What is the drama about?
Sumo Didi follows the fascinating story of Hetal, who is repeatedly ridiculed for being overweight.
A state-level judo champion, she gradually discovers her passion for sumo wrestling and submits herself to a sport that has little recognition in India.
Chaitanya Sharma plays her best friend, Akshat, while Nitesh Pandey and Anubha Fatehpuriya essay her parents, Rajendra and Sudha.
#1
Bhagnani is decent in lead role
Bhagnani delivers a decent performance in the eponymous role. The actor trained under Dave for 10 months to portray the role convincingly.
Akshat is one of Hetal's biggest cheerleaders, and Bhagnani and Sharma enjoy some of the drama's warmest scenes.
A major chunk of the project unfolds in Japan, and the country's scenic beauty is captured in all its glory in the second half.
#2
Film feels too predictable and familiar
Rohatgi's movie is a classic case of noble intentions meeting patchy execution.
It's content with a glossy, superficial reconstruction of Dave's life, with the director struggling to do justice to her story in two hours.
The underdeveloped screenplay plays it safe, avoids risks, and the project flows predictably.
If you know nothing about Dave, the movie isn't the best place to start.
#3
Film doesn't explore Dave's life enough
Rohatgi is incurious about his subject.
Who is Hetal when she's not training? Does she have any friends? Was she ever interested in other sports?
Additionally, with experienced artists like the late Pandey and Fatehpuriya in the cast, the domestic scenes brim with potential, but the film doesn't make the most of them.
Hetal's brother, Vikku, also remains a cardboard character.
#4
Not engaging enough
Rohatgi doesn't allow scenes to linger or leave an impact, rapidly jumping from one sequence to the next.
While Bhagnani is a strong performer, you struggle to feel for the lead character because the movie opts for easy resolutions and convenient narrative turns.
Ridiculously body-shamed and badgered by patriarchy, Dave's unbelievable story needed a rousing, electrifying portrayal.
Verdict
Watchable, but mostly wasted potential; 2/5 stars
Sumo Didi boasts a solid subject and satisfactory performances, but the undercooked storytelling leaves much to be desired.
Dave faced several personal and professional hindrances, and accordingly, the film should have been grittier.
Dave dared to choose a unique sport in a country where cricket reigns supreme.
Her story needed a courageous film, too.
Ultimately, Sumo Didi is an ordinary, impactless watch.
2/5 stars.