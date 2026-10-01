'Sumo Didi' review: Sincere but ineffective sports biopic

Sumo Didi follows the fascinating story of Hetal, who is repeatedly ridiculed for being overweight.

A state-level judo champion, she gradually discovers her passion for sumo wrestling and submits herself to a sport that has little recognition in India.

Chaitanya Sharma plays her best friend, Akshat, while Nitesh Pandey and Anubha Fatehpuriya essay her parents, Rajendra and Sudha.