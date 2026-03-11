10,000 Punjab weddings under threat amid LPG supply disruption

A sudden halt in commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder supply has thrown Punjab into a tizzy. The disruption comes at a particularly inconvenient time, as over 10,000 weddings are scheduled across the state this week. Marriage palace operators, caterers, hotels and households were caught off-guard by the abrupt suspension of commercial LPG supply on Monday night on government orders.

Supply shortage Emergency meeting called to discuss how to deal with shortfall Sukhdev Singh Sidhu of the Punjab Marriage Palace and Resort Association said they only learned about the commercial supply suspension on Tuesday morning, The Tribune reported. He is now calling an emergency meeting to discuss how to deal with the shortfall. The situation has led to panic buying and hoarding in some areas, with residents scrambling for extra cylinders after caterers warned of shortages.

Industry concerns Hotel association warns strain will be felt after a week Amarbir Singh, president of the Punjab Hotel and Restaurant Association, said most establishments have a three-to-five-day reserve. He warned that the real strain would be felt after a week. As a precautionary measure, he advised members to consider reverting to traditional coal-based 'chulhas' if necessary. This disruption has also caused distress among elderly people and those living alone who are struggling with LPG booking helplines.

