10,000 Punjab weddings under threat amid LPG supply disruption
The situation has led to panic buying and hoarding in some areas

By Chanshimla Varah
Mar 11, 2026
03:49 pm
What's the story

A sudden halt in commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder supply has thrown Punjab into a tizzy. The disruption comes at a particularly inconvenient time, as over 10,000 weddings are scheduled across the state this week. Marriage palace operators, caterers, hotels and households were caught off-guard by the abrupt suspension of commercial LPG supply on Monday night on government orders.

Supply shortage

Emergency meeting called to discuss how to deal with shortfall

Sukhdev Singh Sidhu of the Punjab Marriage Palace and Resort Association said they only learned about the commercial supply suspension on Tuesday morning, The Tribune reported. He is now calling an emergency meeting to discuss how to deal with the shortfall. The situation has led to panic buying and hoarding in some areas, with residents scrambling for extra cylinders after caterers warned of shortages.

Industry concerns

Hotel association warns strain will be felt after a week

Amarbir Singh, president of the Punjab Hotel and Restaurant Association, said most establishments have a three-to-five-day reserve. He warned that the real strain would be felt after a week. As a precautionary measure, he advised members to consider reverting to traditional coal-based 'chulhas' if necessary. This disruption has also caused distress among elderly people and those living alone who are struggling with LPG booking helplines.

Official response

Domestic LPG supply is our top priority, says ministry

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas reiterated that domestic LPG supply to households is their top priority. To prevent hoarding and black-marketing, a 25-day mandatory inter-booking period for domestic cylinders has been introduced. "Countries like Algeria, Australia, Canada, Norway have approached to sell LPG," sources told ANI.

