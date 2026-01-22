12 Bangladeshi sailors rescued after cargo ship sinks in Muriganga River
A Bangladeshi cargo ship sank in the Muriganga River near Kachuberia on Wednesday night after what sources variously described as an engine malfunction, while another report said the ship struck a submerged sandbar that ruptured the hull.
The good news? All 12 sailors made it out safely—no injuries, just a pretty scary night.
Quick rescue and safe return plans
Sagar police responded fast, joining fishermen in pulling everyone from the water and making sure they got first aid, food, and a place to rest at a multi-purpose shelter under the jurisdiction of the Gangasagar police station.
Authorities are now working with Bangladesh to help the crew get home soon.
What happens next?
Investigators are checking what was inside the sunken ship and watching for any oil or chemical leaks.
Water tests are underway, salvage teams are on it, and river traffic is being rerouted for now to keep things safe.