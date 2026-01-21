'US keeping whole world afloat': Trump on tariffs at Davos

United States President Donald Trump said he imposed tariffs on different countries with large economic deficits. Speaking at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, he said, "You're all party to them, in some cases victim to them but in the end it's a fair thing and most of you realize that." He claimed in certain cases, like Switzerland, he slapped a 30% tariff before lowering it because he didn't want to hurt people.

Host 'She just rubbed me the wrong way' Then, openly mocking Switzerland, he recounted a phone conversation with former president of Swiss Confederation, Karin Keller-Sutter, after his administration imposed a tariff of 39% on Swiss products. "She was very repetitive. 'You cannot do that, we're a small country'," he said. "You may be small but you have a big deficit," he claimed to have replied. "She just rubbed me the wrong way," he added. "I realized in that conversation that the US is keeping the whole world afloat."

Forum Event being held at sensitive time The WEF in Davos has brought together global leaders and business magnates. The event comes at a time when Trump is accused of destabilizing both the United States and international order. His actions include threatening NATO, pulling out of global bodies like the UN climate treaty, demanding Greenland's annexation by the US, and allegedly violating the UN charter with actions related to Venezuela.

