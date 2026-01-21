Glenn Phillips becomes fourth NZ player with 2,000 T20I runs
New Zealand Glenn Phillips played a resounding knock against India in the 1st T20I at Nagpur's VCA Stadium. Phillips hammered a 40-ball 78 as the Kiwis attempted to chase 239. However, they fell 48 runs short eventually. The all-rounder kept NZ alive with a 79-run stand with Mark Chapman. He completed 2,000 T20I runs with his blazing knock. Here are the key stats.
Phillips rescues NZ after poor start
NZ lost Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra in the first few balls, slumping to 1/2. However, Phillips and Tim Robinson added a 51-run stand to steady the ship. Varun Chakravarthy broke this stand right after the Powerplay with Robinson's scalp. As the required run-rate soared, Phillips's counter-attack became even more lethal. He hammered successive sixes against Dube before taking Axar Patel in remand.
Phillips smashes 6 sixes
In the 14th over, Axar Patel, who conceded a boundary and a six to Phillips, eventually outfoxed Phillips. The latter departed for a 40-ball 78, a knock laced with 4 fours and 6 sixes.
Phillips completes 2,000 T20I runs
Phillips featured in his first T20I since January last year. And the Kiwi all-rounder reached the landmark of 2,000 runs in the format. In 84 matches, Phillips has raced to 2,007 runs at an average of 31.85. He improved his strike rate to 142.13. Phillips completed his 11th half-century in T20I cricket. He also has two tons.
Phillips joins these players
According to ESPNcricinfo, Phillips became the fourth player to have scored 2,000 runs for New Zealand in T20I cricket. He joined the likes of Martin Guptill (3,531), Kane Williamson (2,575), and Brendon McCullum (2,140).
Phillips versus India in T20Is
According to ESPNcricinfo, Phillips now has two half-centuries against India in T20I cricket. The Kiwi all-rounder has hammered India for 213 runs in 10 T20I innings at a strike rate of 137.41.