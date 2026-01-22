1.25 crore Bengal voters flagged: EC puts names on display

Why should you care?

This is about making sure eligible voters don't get unfairly left out of elections.

The process is meant to keep things transparent and give everyone a fair shot to fix any issues with their voter status.

The cited source does not specify hearing or final-roll dates; verify official notices for the schedule.

Officials might extend deadlines since this is a huge task across the state.

If voting matters to you or your family, it's worth checking those lists!