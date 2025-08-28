13 tigers unaccounted for in Ranthambore during monsoon
Ranthambore National Park is struggling to keep track of its tigers this monsoon.
Flooded safari routes and tough weather have made it nearly impossible for rangers to monitor over 70 tigers, and a recent Forest Department report says 25 tigers have gone missing from Ranthambore and Sariska in the past year—11 from Ranthambore and two from Sariska.
Heavy rains left 20 tourists stranded
Even with extra camera traps and stepped-up patrols, 13 tigers are still unaccounted for, prompting increased monitoring efforts by the Forest Department.
Some may be hiding out in caves or higher ground because of the floods, while others might have wandered off to nearby parks like Kuno.
The heavy rains haven't just made tracking harder—they even left 20 tourists stranded when their safari vehicle broke down.
It's a reminder that unpredictable weather can really challenge wildlife conservation efforts, especially during key times for monitoring and breeding.