13 tigers unaccounted for in Ranthambore during monsoon

Heavy rains left 20 tourists stranded

Even with extra camera traps and stepped-up patrols, 13 tigers are still unaccounted for, prompting increased monitoring efforts by the Forest Department.

Some may be hiding out in caves or higher ground because of the floods, while others might have wandered off to nearby parks like Kuno.

The heavy rains haven't just made tracking harder—they even left 20 tourists stranded when their safari vehicle broke down.

It's a reminder that unpredictable weather can really challenge wildlife conservation efforts, especially during key times for monitoring and breeding.