45 dead, 12,000 rescued in Jammu floods; rain eases India Aug 28, 2025

Heavy rains hit Jammu and Samba this week, leading to major floods and landslides that have claimed 45 lives—most from a tragic landslide near the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage route.

On Thursday, four more victims were found as rescue teams worked through water channels.

Now that the rain has eased up, efforts are ramping up to evacuate people and reconnect nearly 50 villages cut off by the disaster.