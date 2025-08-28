45 dead, 12,000 rescued in Jammu floods; rain eases
Heavy rains hit Jammu and Samba this week, leading to major floods and landslides that have claimed 45 lives—most from a tragic landslide near the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage route.
On Thursday, four more victims were found as rescue teams worked through water channels.
Now that the rain has eased up, efforts are ramping up to evacuate people and reconnect nearly 50 villages cut off by the disaster.
Trains canceled, special services set up
With rivers finally calming down, over 12,000 residents have been rescued so far. Landslides are still blocking roads and making recovery tough.
Northern Railways had to cancel 58 trains because of the flooding but set up special services for over 2,000 stranded passengers.
The situation remains serious as teams continue rescue and recovery operations and help those hurt by the floods.