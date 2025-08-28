Illegal migration, conversions alter India's population balance: RSS chief

Bhagwat urged Indian families to have three children each to keep the population stable, warning that falling below replacement levels could hurt society. He emphasized that population policy should apply uniformly to all communities, highlighting concerns about birth rates, conversions, and people entering the country illegally.

Bhagwat clarifies RSS-BJP relationship

Bhagwat pointed out that both society and government need to work together on these issues.

He clarified that while RSS and BJP might disagree on some things, their core goals are aligned—focusing on unity and serving the nation above all else.