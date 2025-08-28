Illegal migration, conversions alter India's population balance: RSS chief
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said illegal migration and religious conversions are the main reasons behind India's changing population balance.
Speaking at the RSS centenary in Delhi this week, he emphasized that choosing a religion should be an individual decision, not something forced.
Urges families to have 3 children each
Bhagwat urged Indian families to have three children each to keep the population stable, warning that falling below replacement levels could hurt society.
He emphasized that population policy should apply uniformly to all communities, highlighting concerns about birth rates, conversions, and people entering the country illegally.
Bhagwat clarifies RSS-BJP relationship
Bhagwat pointed out that both society and government need to work together on these issues.
He clarified that while RSS and BJP might disagree on some things, their core goals are aligned—focusing on unity and serving the nation above all else.