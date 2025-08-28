Next Article
Maharashtra: 6 killed in truck-auto rickshaw collision
A devastating crash on Maharashtra's Rajura-Gadchandur Road claimed six lives this Thursday.
Around 4pm a truck slammed into an auto-rickshaw carrying seven people, crushing the front of the vehicle.
Three passengers died at the scene, and three more passed away later in hospital.
Truck driver fled after accident
Police quickly arrived and identified the victims, who ranged in age from 18 to 60, including the rickshaw driver.
The truck driver fled after the accident; police have seized his vehicle and launched a manhunt.