BSF-BGB meet ends with India pushing for single-row fence
India's Border Security Force (BSF) and Bangladesh's Border Guards (BGB) just wrapped up a conference in Dhaka (August 25-28, 2025), focusing on how to better manage their shared border.
The BSF pushed for a single-row fence to curb illegal migration and cross-border crime, which has been opposed by the BGB at multiple locations following political changes in Bangladesh in August 2024.
BSF also flagged delays in BGB accepting undocumented migrants.
Talks on illegal crossings, repatriation
This year saw a big jump in people caught crossing the border without papers—3,536 cases so far in 2025 versus just over 1,000 last year.
The two sides talked about nearly 2,500 individuals being sent back to Bangladesh and agreed to stick with fair repatriation processes.
Both also want to help local residents understand the risks of illegal crossings and plan to team up on projects like riverbank protection.
More talks are expected soon as both countries try to keep things safer along the border.