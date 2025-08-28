BSF-BGB meet ends with India pushing for single-row fence

Talks on illegal crossings, repatriation

This year saw a big jump in people caught crossing the border without papers—3,536 cases so far in 2025 versus just over 1,000 last year.

The two sides talked about nearly 2,500 individuals being sent back to Bangladesh and agreed to stick with fair repatriation processes.

Both also want to help local residents understand the risks of illegal crossings and plan to team up on projects like riverbank protection.

More talks are expected soon as both countries try to keep things safer along the border.