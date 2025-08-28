Dharmasthala mass burial case: SIT adds new charges to probe

New charges focus on false evidence, forgery

The new charges focus on false evidence, forgery, and fabricating proof to secure wrongful convictions.

The whistleblower's claims are being closely examined as the SIT, formed by Karnataka's government in July under DGP Pronab Mohanty, digs deeper.

So far, skeletal remains have been found at two sites during the excavation of 17 sites tied to the case.

Police have even requested brain mapping and narco analysis of the complainant to check if their story holds up as the investigation continues.