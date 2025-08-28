Dharmasthala mass burial case: SIT adds new charges to probe
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has ramped up its probe into the alleged mass burials in Dharmasthala by adding eight sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) to the case.
The case originated from a complaint filed on July 2, 2025, by a former sanitation worker, who was later arrested for perjury on August 23, 2025.
The worker had claimed that, between 1995 and 2014, over 100 people—including victims of sexual assault and murder—were buried under pressure from powerful individuals.
New charges focus on false evidence, forgery
The new charges focus on false evidence, forgery, and fabricating proof to secure wrongful convictions.
The whistleblower's claims are being closely examined as the SIT, formed by Karnataka's government in July under DGP Pronab Mohanty, digs deeper.
So far, skeletal remains have been found at two sites during the excavation of 17 sites tied to the case.
Police have even requested brain mapping and narco analysis of the complainant to check if their story holds up as the investigation continues.