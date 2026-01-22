15 Maoists, including ₹1cr-bounty leader, killed in Jharkhand
India
Security forces pulled off a major win in Jharkhand, taking down 15 Maoists—including Patiram Majhi (aka Anal Da), who had a massive ₹1 crore bounty on him.
The early morning encounter happened in the Saranda forest's Kumdi area, with about 1,500 CRPF CoBRA commandos involved.
A large stash of weapons and ammo was also seized.
How the operation went down
This crackdown was based on solid intel about Anal Da's whereabouts and is part of an ongoing push to clear out Maoist strongholds in Kolhan and Saranda.
The operation has been underway in the Saranda forest since Tuesday, and the exchange of fire began early Thursday morning.
CRPF Director General Gyanendra Pratap Singh visited Chaibasa on Monday.