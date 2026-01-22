15 monkeys dead, 80 hurt in suspected poisoning in Telangana
Fifteen monkeys died and nearly 80 were in critical condition after being allegedly poisoned near a roadside eatery in Kamareddy, Telangana.
The animals were reportedly brought in by van and left behind after being poisoned.
This follows the recent killing of more than 500 stray dogs across nearby districts.
Police investigation points to deliberate animal killings
Locals who found the dead monkeys quickly alerted village leaders and called a vet to help the survivors.
Separately, police have filed cases against 17 people—including several newly elected sarpanches—who allegedly hired professional killers to remove stray animals as part of pre-election promises.
Forensic tests are underway in the stray-dog killings, and the incident has sparked serious concern about animal cruelty and local accountability.