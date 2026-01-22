15 monkeys dead, 80 hurt in suspected poisoning in Telangana India Jan 22, 2026

Fifteen monkeys died and nearly 80 were in critical condition after being allegedly poisoned near a roadside eatery in Kamareddy, Telangana.

The animals were reportedly brought in by van and left behind after being poisoned.

This follows the recent killing of more than 500 stray dogs across nearby districts.