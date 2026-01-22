15 monkeys poisoned near Telangana highway, sparking outrage
As many as 15 monkeys were reported dead and nearly 80 more injured after being allegedly poisoned and dumped near a roadside eatery in Kamareddy district, Telangana.
Locals stumbled upon the scene, with some monkeys unable to walk.
Locals and the sarpanch said unknown people brought the animals in a van and left them there, while police said CCTV footage showed an unidentified vehicle dropping the animals.
Quick action, but bigger questions remain
Villagers quickly called police and vets, who managed to save some injured monkeys.
Authorities are checking CCTV footage for leads. This comes just days after hundreds of stray dogs were also poisoned across nearby districts—cases linked to local election promises.
Now, investigations are underway into possible wildlife law violations as animal rights groups demand stricter protections and accountability.