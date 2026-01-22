15 monkeys poisoned near Telangana highway, sparking outrage India Jan 22, 2026

As many as 15 monkeys were reported dead and nearly 80 more injured after being allegedly poisoned and dumped near a roadside eatery in Kamareddy district, Telangana.

Locals stumbled upon the scene, with some monkeys unable to walk.

Locals and the sarpanch said unknown people brought the animals in a van and left them there, while police said CCTV footage showed an unidentified vehicle dropping the animals.