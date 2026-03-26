150+ guests at MP wedding suffer food poisoning; probe on
More than 150 people fell ill with suspected food poisoning after a big wedding in Babadiya-Noabad village, Madhya Pradesh; many were taken to a local health center and some were admitted to hospitals.
The celebration had about 1,200 guests, and many started feeling sick with stomach pain and vomiting soon after eating.
Many received prompt medical attention; those admitted were reported to be out of danger and many have been discharged.
Health officials alerted, food samples collected
Health officials alerted the district health department; a medical team was rushed to the Ichhawar health center, and a team led by the local Sub-Divisional Magistrate collected food samples for testing, putting the district hospital on alert, and reserving extra wards for patients.
Local MLA Karan Singh Verma appreciated how quickly things were handled.
Many of the patients have been discharged, but this has raised fresh worries about food safety at large gatherings.
Authorities are investigating what went wrong so it doesn't happen again.