150+ guests at MP wedding suffer food poisoning; probe on India Mar 26, 2026

More than 150 people fell ill with suspected food poisoning after a big wedding in Babadiya-Noabad village, Madhya Pradesh; many were taken to a local health center and some were admitted to hospitals.

The celebration had about 1,200 guests, and many started feeling sick with stomach pain and vomiting soon after eating.

Many received prompt medical attention; those admitted were reported to be out of danger and many have been discharged.