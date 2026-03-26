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'Harry Potter' series teaser: New magical era begins this Christmas

'Harry Potter' series teaser: New magical era begins this Christmas

By Isha Sharma
Mar 26, 2026
09:16 am
What's the story

The highly anticipated Harry Potter series on HBO Max has been officially announced, with the first teaser trailer giving fans a nostalgic glimpse into the world of Hogwarts. The show stars Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, and Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger. The teaser introduces us to these characters and sets the stage for their journey at the wizarding school.

Trailer insights

Teaser showcases Harry's magical journey to Hogwarts

The teaser for Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone gives us a glimpse into Harry's lonely, sad life before he is taken to Hogwarts by Hagrid. It also hints at several iconic moments from both JK Rowling's beloved book series and Chris Columbus's 2001 film adaptation. This includes Harry's first meeting with Hagrid, the Sorting Hat ceremony, and his debut Quidditch game as Gryffindor seeker, among others.

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Here's the teaser trailer

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Cast details

Other cast members and their roles

The teaser also gives us a look at other cast members, including John Lithgow as Headmaster Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Professor Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Professor Severus Snape, and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid. The first season, comprising eight episodes, will premiere on Christmas this year. In India, it will stream on JioHotstar.

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Production insights

Production details and crew of the show

The series has been produced by HBO Entertainment, Bronte Film and TV, Warner Bros. Television, and Heyday Films. Hans Zimmer has composed the music, while Adriano Goldman serves as the cinematographer. The show, a fresh take on Rowling's beloved book series, is a joint effort of Warner Bros. Discovery and HBO Max. The production has been tightly guarded at Leavesden Studios in Hertfordshire, England, since last July.

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