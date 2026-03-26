'Harry Potter' series teaser: New magical era begins this Christmas

The highly anticipated Harry Potter series on HBO Max has been officially announced, with the first teaser trailer giving fans a nostalgic glimpse into the world of Hogwarts. The show stars Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, and Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger. The teaser introduces us to these characters and sets the stage for their journey at the wizarding school.

Trailer insights Teaser showcases Harry's magical journey to Hogwarts The teaser for Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone gives us a glimpse into Harry's lonely, sad life before he is taken to Hogwarts by Hagrid. It also hints at several iconic moments from both JK Rowling's beloved book series and Chris Columbus's 2001 film adaptation. This includes Harry's first meeting with Hagrid, the Sorting Hat ceremony, and his debut Quidditch game as Gryffindor seeker, among others.

Twitter Post Here's the teaser trailer First trailer for the ‘HARRY POTTER’ series.



Releasing this Christmas on HBO. pic.twitter.com/X5PPZ3ME46 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 25, 2026

Advertisement

Cast details Other cast members and their roles The teaser also gives us a look at other cast members, including John Lithgow as Headmaster Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Professor Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Professor Severus Snape, and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid. The first season, comprising eight episodes, will premiere on Christmas this year. In India, it will stream on JioHotstar.

Advertisement