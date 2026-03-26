'Harry Potter' series teaser: New magical era begins this Christmas
What's the story
The highly anticipated Harry Potter series on HBO Max has been officially announced, with the first teaser trailer giving fans a nostalgic glimpse into the world of Hogwarts. The show stars Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, and Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger. The teaser introduces us to these characters and sets the stage for their journey at the wizarding school.
Trailer insights
Teaser showcases Harry's magical journey to Hogwarts
The teaser for Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone gives us a glimpse into Harry's lonely, sad life before he is taken to Hogwarts by Hagrid. It also hints at several iconic moments from both JK Rowling's beloved book series and Chris Columbus's 2001 film adaptation. This includes Harry's first meeting with Hagrid, the Sorting Hat ceremony, and his debut Quidditch game as Gryffindor seeker, among others.
Twitter Post
Here's the teaser trailer
First trailer for the ‘HARRY POTTER’ series.— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 25, 2026
Releasing this Christmas on HBO. pic.twitter.com/X5PPZ3ME46
Cast details
Other cast members and their roles
The teaser also gives us a look at other cast members, including John Lithgow as Headmaster Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Professor Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Professor Severus Snape, and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid. The first season, comprising eight episodes, will premiere on Christmas this year. In India, it will stream on JioHotstar.
Production insights
Production details and crew of the show
The series has been produced by HBO Entertainment, Bronte Film and TV, Warner Bros. Television, and Heyday Films. Hans Zimmer has composed the music, while Adriano Goldman serves as the cinematographer. The show, a fresh take on Rowling's beloved book series, is a joint effort of Warner Bros. Discovery and HBO Max. The production has been tightly guarded at Leavesden Studios in Hertfordshire, England, since last July.