'HP': Paapa Essiedu received death threats after casting as Snape

Paapa Essiedu , the actor set to portray Professor Severus Snape in HBO Max's upcoming Harry Potter series , has revealed that he has received death threats and racial abuse since his casting was announced. In an interview with The Sunday Times of London, Essiedu shared that some of the messages he has received have been extreme, including threats telling him to quit the show or face violence. "I've been told 'Quit or I'll murder you,'" he said.

Emotional impact 'Pretty sure I'm not going to be murdered...' Essiedu further revealed that such comments regularly appear on his social media, with people even claiming they would come to his home and harm him. "So while I'm pretty sure I'm not going to be murdered...That could age badly! But, yes, while I hope I'll be OK, nobody should have to encounter this for doing their job." "Many people put their lives on the line in their work. I'm playing a wizard in Harry Potter."

Character interpretation How abuse 'fuels' the actor Despite the backlash, Essiedu remains committed. He said, "But the abuse fuels me...makes me more passionate about making this character my own, because I think of how I felt as a kid." "I would imagine myself at Hogwarts on broomsticks, and the idea that a kid like me can see themselves represented in that world?" "That's motivation to not be intimidated by someone saying they'd rather I die instead of doing work I'm going to be really proud of."

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