2 men with 677 liquor bottles die in accident
India
Two men from Rajasthan lost their lives on Wednesday when their SUV, loaded with 677 liquor bottles and fake number plates, crashed into a tree near Vav-Tharad in Gujarat.
The accident happened around 7:30am as they were driving from Piluda to Karbun village—police say the driver lost control.
Violation of Gujarat's Prohibition Act
The car was found to be violating Gujarat's strict Prohibition Act, which bans alcohol.
One of the victims, Pintu Bajirana, had past cases under this law.
Police have filed charges for both the illegal liquor and fake plates, and are continuing their investigation.
Other seizures have been reported elsewhere in Gujarat, with officers saying "a bottle of liquor is seized every other minute."