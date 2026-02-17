'Warm welcome': PM Modi extends India invite to Tarique Rahman

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited Bangladesh's newly sworn-in Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to visit India, conveying that a "warm welcome awaits" him. The invitation was extended through a letter handed over by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla , who attended Rahman's swearing-in ceremony in Dhaka on Tuesday. In his letter, PM Modi congratulated Rahman on his electoral victory and expressed confidence in strengthening bilateral ties between India and Bangladesh.

Bilateral relations PM highlights deep-rooted friendship between India, Bangladesh In his letter, PM Modi highlighted the deep-rooted friendship between India and Bangladesh based on shared history and cultural ties. He said he looked forward to working closely with Rahman in areas like connectivity, trade, technology, education, energy, healthcare, and people-to-people exchanges. The Prime Minister also invited Rahman and his family to visit India at a mutually convenient time, saying a warm welcome awaited them.

Diplomatic exchange BNP's landslide victory in recent elections Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Riaz Hamidullah also conveyed Rahman's greetings to PM Modi in a post on X, "Prime Minister Tarique Rahman conveys his greetings to India and PM Narendra Modi..." He said both leaders expressed optimism about working together for the well-being of their countries. The BNP, led by Rahman, won a two-thirds majority in the recent elections with 49.97% votes and 209 seats.

Advertisement