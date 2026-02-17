'Warm welcome': PM Modi extends India invite to Tarique Rahman
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited Bangladesh's newly sworn-in Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to visit India, conveying that a "warm welcome awaits" him. The invitation was extended through a letter handed over by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who attended Rahman's swearing-in ceremony in Dhaka on Tuesday. In his letter, PM Modi congratulated Rahman on his electoral victory and expressed confidence in strengthening bilateral ties between India and Bangladesh.
Bilateral relations
PM highlights deep-rooted friendship between India, Bangladesh
In his letter, PM Modi highlighted the deep-rooted friendship between India and Bangladesh based on shared history and cultural ties. He said he looked forward to working closely with Rahman in areas like connectivity, trade, technology, education, energy, healthcare, and people-to-people exchanges. The Prime Minister also invited Rahman and his family to visit India at a mutually convenient time, saying a warm welcome awaited them.
Diplomatic exchange
BNP's landslide victory in recent elections
Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Riaz Hamidullah also conveyed Rahman's greetings to PM Modi in a post on X, "Prime Minister Tarique Rahman conveys his greetings to India and PM Narendra Modi..." He said both leaders expressed optimism about working together for the well-being of their countries. The BNP, led by Rahman, won a two-thirds majority in the recent elections with 49.97% votes and 209 seats.
Election results
Modi couldn't attend Rahman's swearing-in due to prior commitments
The elections were held on February 12, with results declared a day later. The Jamaat-e-Islami party, while distantly placed against the BNP, actually registered its best performance, winning 68 seats with 31.76% votes. PM Modi could not attend the swearing-in ceremony due to prior commitments with French President Emmanuel Macron in Mumbai on the date of the swearing-in ceremony.