Nepal's Dipendra Singh scripts records with second T20 WC fifty

In a stunning display of batting prowess, Dipendra Singh Airee has become the first Nepali cricketer to score multiple half-centuries in the ICC T20 World Cup . He achieved this feat during Nepal's final Group C match against Scotland at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. Dipendra's unbeaten knock of 50 runs off just 23 balls helped his team chase down a target of 171 runs with seven wickets in hand.

Batting highlights Dipendra's innings was laced with aggressive strokes Dipendra's innings was laced with aggressive strokes, including four boundaries and three sixes. He shared a 73-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Gulsan Jha, who contributed 24 runs off 17 balls. Earlier in the innings, openers Kushal Bhurtel (43 off 35) and Aasif Sheikh (33 off 27) added 74 runs. Dipendra, who arrived at four, played some breathtaking shots en route to his match-winning 50*. His efforts meant Nepal prevailed with four balls to spare.

Record breaker Dipendra's stellar performance in the tourney Dipendra's 23-ball 50* powered Nepal to their only win in the 2026 T20 WC. The dasher recorded the joint-fourth fastest T20 World Cup fifty by an Associate team batter, off 23 balls. Meanwhile, the middle-order batter's previous T20 WC fifty was a 47-ball 58 vs West Indies in his last outing. He finished the 2026 edition with 169 runs from four games at 56.33 (SR: 144.44).

