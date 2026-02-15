T20 WC: Nepal's Dipendra Singh hammers 58 vs West Indies

Nepal posted a total of 133/8 against West Indies in their 2026 ICC T20 World Cup clash at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on Sunday. Dipendra Singh Airee's half-century (58 off 47 balls) helped the team recover from an early collapse. This was an important knock from Dipendra as no other Nepal batter could even touch the 30-run mark. Here are the key stats.

Knock Nepal recover from early collapse Nepal struggled early on as the early strikes from WI bowlers had left them at a meager 22/3 at the end of the powerplay. They were further reduced to 46/5 as the track had a lot for the slow bowlers. However, Dipendra steadied the ship and started attacking spinners after a slow start against pace bowlers.

Strategic alliance Dipendra, Kami add crucial runs for Nepal Dipendra found a reliable ally in Sompal Kami, who made an unbeaten 26 off 15 balls. The duo added 54 runs off 26 balls for the seventh wicket, helping Nepal recover from their early woes and post a competitive 133/8. Jason Holder eventually dismissed Dipendra for a valiant 58 in the final over.

Advertisement