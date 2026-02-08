Dipendra Singh becomes first Nepal batter with 2,000 T20I runs
What's the story
Dipendra Singh Airee played a phenomenal knock as Nepal nearly upset England in their opening ICC T20 World Cup 2026 encounter. Dipendra hammered an audacious 29-ball 44, bolstering Nepal in their run chase of 185. Despite the heroics from Nepal batters, they fell four runs short. Nevertheless, Dipendra became the first Nepal batter to complete 2,000 runs in T20I cricket. Here are the stats.
Knock
Dipendra, Paudel add riveting stand
Facing a strong English attack, Nepal started well but were two down (42/2) in the Powerplay. Dipendra and Paudel kept Nepal's hopes alive with an 82-run stand (54 balls). The two batters took on the spinners, flaunting their riveting strokes. They duly rotated the strike while keeping the scoreboard in check. From 42/2, the duo took Nepal past 120.
Information
Sam Curran dismisses Dipendra
Just when Nepal were gaining control of the run chase, Sam Curran dismissed Dipendra. The Nepal batter hammered a 29-ball 44. His riveting knock was laced with 6 fours and a six.
Milestone
Dipendra reaches this landmark
As mentioned, Dipendra became the first batter to complete 2,000 T20I runs for Nepal. The Nepal batter now has 2,000 runs from 91 matches at an average of 32.25. His strike is nearly 140. Dipendra has 10 half-centuries and a ton in the format. Kushal Bhurtel is the only other Nepal batter with 1,800-plus runs (1,836) in T20Is.
Information
His incredible feats
Dipendra is among the elite list of batters to have hammered 6 sixes in an over. He achieved the feat off a Kamran Khan over against Qatar in Al Amerat (2024). Notably, Dipendra also has the fastest-ever T20I half-century (9 balls in 2023).