Dipendra Singh becomes first Nepal batter with 2,000 T20I runs

Dipendra Singh Airee played a phenomenal knock as Nepal nearly upset England in their opening ICC T20 World Cup 2026 encounter. Dipendra hammered an audacious 29-ball 44, bolstering Nepal in their run chase of 185. Despite the heroics from Nepal batters, they fell four runs short. Nevertheless, Dipendra became the first Nepal batter to complete 2,000 runs in T20I cricket. Here are the stats.

Knock Dipendra, Paudel add riveting stand Facing a strong English attack, Nepal started well but were two down (42/2) in the Powerplay. Dipendra and Paudel kept Nepal's hopes alive with an 82-run stand (54 balls). The two batters took on the spinners, flaunting their riveting strokes. They duly rotated the strike while keeping the scoreboard in check. From 42/2, the duo took Nepal past 120.

Information Sam Curran dismisses Dipendra Just when Nepal were gaining control of the run chase, Sam Curran dismissed Dipendra. The Nepal batter hammered a 29-ball 44. His riveting knock was laced with 6 fours and a six.

Advertisement

Milestone Dipendra reaches this landmark As mentioned, Dipendra became the first batter to complete 2,000 T20I runs for Nepal. The Nepal batter now has 2,000 runs from 91 matches at an average of 32.25. His strike is nearly 140. Dipendra has 10 half-centuries and a ton in the format. Kushal Bhurtel is the only other Nepal batter with 1,800-plus runs (1,836) in T20Is.

Advertisement