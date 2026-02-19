2 Pakistani boys arrested while trying to flee to Nepal

The trio was last seen together during the breakout

Sanaullah and Anwar escaped with Karanjit Singh (aka Gugga), who's still on the run.

CCTV shows Gugga firing a gun inside the facility during their breakout.

While Sanaullah and Anwar entered India at an unspecified time (the source does not state when) with no militant ties, Gugga is known as a gangster linked to a murder case—his mother has also gone missing since the incident.

Police have suspended six staff members for negligence, detained five associates for questioning, and are actively searching for Gugga across Jammu.