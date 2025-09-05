2 prisoners escape from Andhra Pradesh jail after attacking warden
On Friday, two remand prisoners—Nakka Ravikumar and Bezawada Ramu—escaped from Chodavaram Sub-Jail in Anakapalli district, Andhra Pradesh.
While on kitchen duty, Ramu attacked head warden Veerraju; Ramu used a hammer from the warden's table to hit him, grabbed the keys from his pocket, and opened the main gate.
Ravikumar, jailed for misusing government pension funds, went in pursuit of Ramu but did not return, and both escaped.
Thankfully, the warden is now stable in hospital.
Police launch manhunt, probe underway
Police were alerted right away and have launched a manhunt with special teams searching nearby areas—both men escaped on foot without any vehicles.
Ravikumar has been in jail for seven months and Ramu for four months (theft charges).
Authorities are also investigating how a hammer ended up inside the jail and have asked locals to report any leads as they work to keep everyone safe.