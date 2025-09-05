President Murmu confers National Teachers Awards 2025
On September 5, 2025, President Droupadi Murmu celebrated 81 standout teachers from across India with the National Teachers Awards at Vigyan Bhawan.
Chosen through a tough selection by the Ministry of Education, these educators were recognized for their creative teaching and real impact on students' lives.
Awardees used everything from puppet shows to mobile libraries
These aren't your average lessons—awardees used everything from puppet shows and mobile libraries to chemistry games and eco-projects to make learning fun and meaningful.
For example, Basanta Kumar Rana in Odisha brought stories to life with puppets; Ibrahim S in Lakshadweep got students involved in planting trees; Santosh Kumar Chaurasia developed interactive chemistry games and has guided over 50 students to secure admission in IITs and medical colleges.
The awards highlight how innovative teaching can spark real change and show what's possible when teachers go the extra mile.
A reminder that learning isn't just about textbooks
With 45 school teachers and 21 higher-ed faculty honored, this year's awards shine a light on India's diverse approaches to education.
It's a reminder that learning isn't just about textbooks—it's about inspiring minds, building communities, and making a difference every day.