President Murmu confers National Teachers Awards 2025

These aren't your average lessons—awardees used everything from puppet shows and mobile libraries to chemistry games and eco-projects to make learning fun and meaningful.

For example, Basanta Kumar Rana in Odisha brought stories to life with puppets; Ibrahim S in Lakshadweep got students involved in planting trees; Santosh Kumar Chaurasia developed interactive chemistry games and has guided over 50 students to secure admission in IITs and medical colleges.

The awards highlight how innovative teaching can spark real change and show what's possible when teachers go the extra mile.