Next Article
UP man critically injured in acid attack
A man named Rajkumar Tiwari from Husainabad village, Uttar Pradesh, was left critically injured after an acid attack on Thursday evening.
Police say he was lured to the spot and attacked—allegedly by his girlfriend's brother, Durgesh Pandey, and others.
Tiwari is now in a Varanasi hospital fighting for recovery.
Pandey is still on the run
After Tiwari's grandmother filed a complaint, police registered a case against Pandey and several unidentified people under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Officers believe the motive was opposition to Tiwari's relationship with Pandey's sister.
As of now, Pandey is still on the run.