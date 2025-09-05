UP man critically injured in acid attack India Sep 05, 2025

A man named Rajkumar Tiwari from Husainabad village, Uttar Pradesh, was left critically injured after an acid attack on Thursday evening.

Police say he was lured to the spot and attacked—allegedly by his girlfriend's brother, Durgesh Pandey, and others.

Tiwari is now in a Varanasi hospital fighting for recovery.