IMD predicts rain, thunderstorms in Delhi-Gurugram tomorrow

Floods, landslides have claimed over 300 lives across north India

The nonstop rain has already pushed the Yamuna River above its danger mark, causing major waterlogging and leading to the closure of Loha Pul for vehicular movement in Delhi.

Across north India this monsoon season, floods and landslides have sadly claimed over 300 lives—including 43 in Punjab alone—and damaged crops on a huge scale.

The IMD also warns that heavy rain could continue in several states through next week, so stay alert if you're out and about.