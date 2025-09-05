Next Article
IMD predicts rain, thunderstorms in Delhi-Gurugram tomorrow
Get ready for rain and thunderstorms in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad this Saturday, says the IMD.
Expect mostly light to moderate showers with some heavy bursts.
Temperatures will stay warm—around 34°C during the day and dropping to 24°C at night, with plenty of humidity.
Floods, landslides have claimed over 300 lives across north India
The nonstop rain has already pushed the Yamuna River above its danger mark, causing major waterlogging and leading to the closure of Loha Pul for vehicular movement in Delhi.
Across north India this monsoon season, floods and landslides have sadly claimed over 300 lives—including 43 in Punjab alone—and damaged crops on a huge scale.
The IMD also warns that heavy rain could continue in several states through next week, so stay alert if you're out and about.