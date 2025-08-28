J&K: Army foils infiltration bid, 2 terrorists gunned down
What's the story
The Indian Army foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on Thursday. The incident took place near Naushehra Naar in the Gurez sector when alert soldiers spotted a group of terrorists attempting to sneak into Indian territory. A brief gunfight ensued, resulting in the neutralization of two infiltrators.
Ongoing efforts
Attempt was successfully thwarted, say officials
An official confirmed the successful thwarting of the infiltration attempt, saying, "The attempt was successfully thwarted, and two terrorists were eliminated." The area has been cordoned off, and a search operation is currently underway to ensure no additional infiltrators are present. Separately, a major arms cache was recovered in Kupwara district on Wednesday.
Arms recovery
Major arms cache recovered in Kupwara district
The seizure of arms and ammunition from Bhuvan Forest in Rajwar is a major setback for terrorists and their supporters, police said. The cache included 22 grenades, an under-barrel grenade launcher, 15 AK-47 rounds, and half a kg of black powdered substance suspected to be an explosive. This recovery has helped avert possible terror activities in the area, police said.