Heavy rains to continue in north, west, central India
Heads up, North West India—heavy rains are sticking around until September 18.
Since June, the region's seen a 23% jump in rainfall, and the IMD says above-normal showers will keep hitting north, west, and central India through early September.
Rivers running high in northern states
It's mostly thanks to a western disturbance mixing with monsoon winds—especially soaking Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab.
Rivers like the Chenab and Tawi are running high as of August 26.
While rain might ease up soon in some northern states, central and western India should still expect wet days ahead due to more low-pressure systems forming.